* IPO expected is first half of 2012 - sources
* JPMorgan, Citi, Credit Suisse underwriting offering
* Sources have said IPO could raise up to $1 bln
By Megan Davies and Tanya Agrawal
NEW YORK/BANGALORE, Sept 6 Private equity
company Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] filed for an IPO on Tuesday, a
long-awaited move to catch up with rivals Blackstone, KKR and
Apollo, but the volatility of global markets means an offering
is unlikely until the first half of 2012.
The IPO will put Carlyle, famous for its Washington
connections, under even more public scrutiny as it fulfills a
long-time desire to become a publicly traded global brand.
Still, it could be a difficult road ahead: The U.S. IPO
market has struggled as concerns about Europe's debt crisis and
a weak recovery in the United States have made markets
volatile. A number of deals were withdrawn last month.
"There is going to be pricing pressure for this deal, given
the weak demand for financial IPOs and the performance of the
listed companies," said Josef Schuster, founder of
Chicago-based IPO research and investment house IPOX Schuster.
The market conditions and the poor performance of other
listed private equity companies like Blackstone Group (BX.N)
and Apollo Global Management (APO.N), and the complex listing
of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR.N), may also damp investor
appetite.
Shares of Blackstone, currently valued at $14.6 billion,
have dropped by a third since a near three-year high in late
April.
Carlyle's filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, lists an offering size of $100 million, but that
may be a placeholder amount. Sources said in June the offering
could be as large as $1 billion. [ID:nN15277501]
Carlyle is expected to move ahead with an IPO in the first
half of next year, depending on market conditions and
regulatory approval, two sources familiar with the situation
said on Tuesday.
A flotation early next year would avoid the holiday
doldrums and give the market more time to recover, said Steven
Kaplan, a finance professor at the University of Chicago who
specializes in private equity.
"This is probably a mildly bullish signal about next year,"
Kaplan said. "They wouldn't be doing this if they thought we
were in the fall of 2008."
Still, the timing of the filing raises questions. Investors
in the last six weeks have shied away from the U.S. junk bond
market and flocked to U.S. Treasuries and other low-yielding
assets that are considered safer, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
data show.
Junk bonds are often used to finance buyout deals. Firms
like Carlyle could be in a challenging position if both the IPO
market, which provides an exit, and the junk bond market, which
provides financing for new deals, are struggling.
Carlyle, whose investments include Dunkin Brands, Alliance
Boots and Freescale Semiconductor, was valued at $20 billion in
September 2007, before the credit crisis sent stock markets
tumbling.
The buyout firm said it generated economic net income -- a
measure of profitability used by private equity firms -- of
more than $1 billion last year and about $770 million in the
first half of this year.
Blackstone's second-quarter economic net income was $703
million.
POLITICAL HISTORY
Carlyle is famed -- and sometimes criticized -- for its
political connections and a history of having Washington
heavyweights on its payroll. The list of politicians who have
worked in some capacity for Carlyle includes former U.S.
President George H.W. Bush and former British Prime Minister
John Major.
"We were seen by many as a shadow government ... a
Trilateral Commission, and that we were out to rule the world,"
co-founder David Rubenstein said at a conference in 2004.
Rubenstein, one of three men who founded Carlyle in 1987,
has become the firm's public face. The 62-year-old executive is
a staple at industry conferences, where he is known for kicking
off self-deprecating speeches by polling audience members on
their views on the economy, taxes and the buyout industry.
Rubenstein, who trained as a lawyer and worked in the White
House during the Jimmy Carter administration, co-founded
Carlyle with William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello, who remain
atop the firm.
Rubenstein has a net worth of $2.6 billion according to
Forbes magazine in March 2011.
Blackstone's IPO in 2007 saw its founders, Stephen
Schwarzman and Peter Peterson, become multibillionaires.
Carlyle is controlled by its senior managers and investors
that own minority interests in the business: Mubadala
Development Co, an Abu Dhabi-based strategic development and
investment company, and California Public Employees' Retirement
System (Calpers).
Private equity companies and hedge funds typically give
little, if any, decision-making power to shareholders.
"Investors have to be very comfortable with the fact that
they are just a speck of sand on the beach when it comes to
having any say in what's going on with the company," said David
Menlow, president of IPOfinancial.com.
Carlyle manages about $153 billion in assets, compared with
Blackstone's $159 billion.
Carlyle said in the SEC filing that JPMorgan, Citigroup and
Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO.
The filing did not reveal how many units the company plans
to sell or their expected price.
