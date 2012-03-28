March 28 Private equity firm Carlyle Group said it closed a $510 million collateralized loan obligation, its second new-issue in less than a year.

Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) are structured investment products that are backed by risky, high-yield debt, and are sold to investors as bonds.

The new CLO has a reinvestment period of four years, the firm said in a statement.

Carlyle's last new-issue CLO fund closed in July 2011 at $507 million.

Earlier the month, the firm, which has filed for an IPO, had reported a 152 percent year-on-year jump in distributable earnings in 2011. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)