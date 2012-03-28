March 28 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
said it closed a $510 million collateralized loan
obligation, its second new-issue in less than a year.
Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) are structured
investment products that are backed by risky, high-yield debt,
and are sold to investors as bonds.
The new CLO has a reinvestment period of four years, the
firm said in a statement.
Carlyle's last new-issue CLO fund closed in July 2011 at
$507 million.
Earlier the month, the firm, which has filed for an IPO, had
reported a 152 percent year-on-year jump in distributable
earnings in 2011.
