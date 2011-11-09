Nov 9 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
[CYL.UL] has cut the management fees in its latest $2.3
billion real estate fund in a bid to attract investors, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed
sources.
Private equity fund managers are under pressure to offer
sweeteners to bolster their fundraising efforts as investors
become more risk-averse in turbulent financial markets and
skeptical of the returns buyout firms promise given the
difficulty to raise debt for deals.
Carlyle Realty Partners VI is set to reach fundraising
close this month after dropping its annual management fees to
as low as 0.75 percent and raising its hurdle -- the rate of
return at which Carlyle can share in the fund's profits -- to
up to 11 percent, the Journal said.
A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment.
The mean management fee for private real estate funds
larger than $1 billion in size in 2011 has been 1.33 percent
from a peak of 1.75 percent in 2007, while 70 percent of funds
have a hurdle rate of at least 9 percent, according to data
from market research firm Preqin.
Carlyle is looking to boost its assets under management as
the firm prepares for a possible initial public offering. It
acquired AlpInvest Partners B.V. and Emerging Sovereign Group
LLC in July this year, creating a global alternative asset
manager with approximately $153 billion of assets under
management across 86 funds and 49 fund-of-fund vehicles.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)