MUMBAI, July 12 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle
Group has bought about 10 percent stake in Indian IT
services firm Infotech Enterprises for about $37.93
million, exchange data showed.
Carlyle bought about 11.1 million shares at an average price
of 190 rupees a share through its unit One Carlyle Ventures
Mauritius, according to the exchange data.
Carlyle, which has assets worth $159 billion under
management globally, has invested $800 million in India so far,
including investments in top mortgage lender Housing Development
Finance Corp, India Infoline and Edelweiss
Financial Services.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Jijo Jacob)