MUMBAI, July 12 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has bought about 10 percent stake in Indian IT services firm Infotech Enterprises for about $37.93 million, exchange data showed.

Carlyle bought about 11.1 million shares at an average price of 190 rupees a share through its unit One Carlyle Ventures Mauritius, according to the exchange data.

Carlyle, which has assets worth $159 billion under management globally, has invested $800 million in India so far, including investments in top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp, India Infoline and Edelweiss Financial Services. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Jijo Jacob)