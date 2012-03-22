(Fixes typo in headline)
TOKYO, March 21 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group has revived an initial public offering of
AvanStrate Inc, a Japanese maker of glass used to make liquid
crystal displays, taking advantage of the recovery in Japan's
stock market.
Carlyle tried to offload AvanStrate, which it bought in
2008, about a year ago but the plan was scrapped after the stock
market was depressed due to the March 11 earthquake and tsunami
disasters and ensuing nuclear crisis.
Now investors are more upbeat on Japanese equities on
expectation that the weaker yen will help Japan's exporters to
improve profits.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 snapped a five-day
winning streak on Wednesday but is still up close to 20 percent
so far this year.
Carlyle will sell 26.92 million shares in the company, or
about half of its holdings, for an estimated 610 yen a share,
according to a statement AvanStrate issued on Wednesday.
AvanStrate will also sell 8.2 million shares, making the
size of the IPO 21.4 billion yen ($256 million). Carlyle may
sell as many as 2.634 million additional shares depending on the
demand.
The shares will start trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on
April 24 after setting the final price on April 16.
The U.S. buyout fund is also set to sell shares in Japanese
ball bearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co and hired Nomura
Holdings and Goldman Sachs as an underwriter, sources have told
Reuters.
($1 = 83.6250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kim Coghill)