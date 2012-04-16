(Adds roadshow details, bylines)
By Tanya Agrawal and Olivia Oran
April 16 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
said it was looking to raise between $701.5 million and $762.5
million in its initial public offering, valuing the company at
as much as $7.61 billion, as it presses on with plans to catch
up with rivals Blackstone, KKR and Apollo Global
Management.
A roadshow for Carlyle was to start this week with its
founders -- William Conway, Daniel D'Aniello and David
Rubenstein -- set to join the marketing efforts as three teams
are dispatched to present to investors.
The Carlyle roadshow will kick off Tuesday in Kansas City,
Missouri, before moving to Europe and the Middle East, according
to a buy-side source. It will move back to the United States on
April 24, with stops including New York, Boston, San Francisco
and Chicago. Pricing for the IPO is expected on May 2.
A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment on the details of
the roadshow.
Most private equity firms have not fared well in the public
markets. Blackstone Group, the world's largest private equity
firm, has lost about half its market value since it went public
in 2007.
Last Thursday, Oaktree Capital Group LLC, a private
equity firm focused on debt investments, sold
fewer-than-expected shares in an IPO that was priced at the
bottom of its expected range. Its shares ended trading on Friday
down 3.5 percent from the IPO price.
Oaktree's IPO is viewed by some investors as a litmus test
for a public offering from Carlyle.
The IPO market, which has recovered from last year, has seen
volatility in the past week. Solar power plant developer
BrightSource Energy Inc withdrew its IPO citing adverse market
conditions, whereas Oaktree Capital Management backed aluminum
processor Aleris Corp postponed its plans to go public.
IPO DETAILS
Carlyle said it will sell 30.5 million units at between $23
and $25 per unit.
Carlyle, whose investments include Dunkin Brands,
Alliance Boots and Freescale Semiconductor, was
valued at $20 billion in September 2007, before the credit
crisis sent stock markets tumbling.
Carlyle, which is seeking to sell a 10 percent stake, said
the underwriters have the option to purchase up to 4.57 million
additional shares.
Carlyle's founders will not sell any of their shares in the
offering.
The company, which filed for an IPO last September, said it
expects to use the proceeds to repay debt, fund acquisitions and
for general corporate purposes.
Carlyle, which has about $147 billion in assets under
management, returned a record $19 billion to its fund investors
in 2011 and reported a 152 percent year-on-year jump in
distributable earnings, as sales of several assets in its funds
boosted profits.
The company will list its units on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "CG."
J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch
are among the underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting By Tanya Agrawal and Olivia Oran; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)