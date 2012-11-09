* Carlyle selling 45 pct of restaurant group Chimney

* Shares to be listed on Tokyo bourse in December

* Two previous Carlyle-backed Japan IPOs fizzled

TOKYO, Nov 9 Private equity group Carlyle Group LP will sell part of its stake in a Japanese restaurant chain operator Chimney Co in an initial public offering in December, its third attempt to list a Japanese asset this year.

Carlyle will sell 7.9 million shares, or 45 percent of its holdings in Chimney, which it invested in 2009, according to a statement issued by Chimney. Chimney will issue 1 million new shares, making the total size of the offer at 9.25 billion yen ($116 million). Carlyle may sell as many as 1.32 million additional shares depending on the market conditions.

Chimney is one of the first companies Carlyle invested in Japan after shifting its focus to smaller companies.

The U.S. buyout fund had failed in initial public offerings for two other companies this year. Carlyle-backed ball-bearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co called off an up to 43.3 billion yen initial public offering in September, citing market conditions.

In April AvanStrate Inc, a Carlyle-owned maker of glass used for liquid-crystal displays, pulled its IPO plans to raise 21.4 billion yen.

Shares in Chimney will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 14. Chimney expects to price the shares at 1,040 yen per share. The official price will be set on Dec. 5.