TOKYO Feb 24 Private equity firm Carlyle Group has hired Nomura Holdings Inc and Goldman Sachs to handle the initial public offering of Japanese ball bearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co in a deal that could be worth at least 70 billion yen ($873 million), sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The global offering could be launched as early as June, the sources said. It would likely rank as the largest IPO in Japan since online gaming firm Nexon Co sold 98 billion yen worth of shares in December.

The sources were not authorised to speak publicly about the deal.

Carlyle is expecting Tsubaki to fetch a market value of more than 200 billion yen, and is aiming to sell at least one third of the company in the IPO, according to the sources.

Carlyle bought Tsubaki Nakashima Co from the principal investment arm of Nomura Holdings a year ago. At that time the enterprise value was estimated at 66 billion yen. ($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)