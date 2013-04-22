Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
ISTANBUL, April 22 London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital Management is in talks to buy a majority stake in Turkish hospitals group Medical Park, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.
U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group acquired a 40 percent stake in Medical Park in 2009 for an undisclosed amount alongside businessmen Muharrem Usta and Haydar Sancak, who each own 30 percent. The hospital group's chairman said in December a planned stake sale may be completed in the first half of 2013. Carlyle declined comment.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.