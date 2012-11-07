NEW YORK Nov 7 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP said it has raised $1.1 billion for its
middle-market investment fund, which looks to invest about $25
million to $150 million of equity capital per deal.
The fundraising effort surpassed Carlyle's goal for its
Carlyle Equity Opportunity Fund, which had originally been $1
billion, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
Carlyle Equity Opportunity has already invested more than 20
percent of the fund in four middle-market deals, including a
stake in Carlyle's joint venture with Sunoco Inc to run
the largest U.S. East Coast refinery, a 330,000 barrel per day
plant in Philadelphia, Pa.
It has also made investments in a aerospace-component
manufacturer, a provider of educational student travel programs,
and a collision repair company.
Many private equity firms and investment banks have recently
beefed up their focus on middle market deals as larger deals
have slowed.
"We see incredible opportunities in this large and
under-served market," Rodney Cohen, co-head of Carlyle's U.S.
middle market investment team, said in the statement.