NEW YORK Oct 12 Erica Frontiero has joined alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group as managing director and head of capital markets for the firm's private credit group, part of Carlyle's global market strategies business, according to sources.

Frontiero started at the end of September. She reports to Michael Hart, managing director of global market strategies and chief executive officer of GMS Finance.

Frontiero comes to Carlyle from Antares Capital where she was a managing director in capital markets from January 2016 through September 2016. Before that she worked in capital markets at GE Capital, beginning in 2004 until Antares, the middle market sponsor finance business of GE Capital, was sold to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) last year. Frontiero began her career at Banc of America Securities in leveraged finance.

In her new position Frontiero replaces Boris Okuliar, the sources said.

Okuliar left the New York-based role at Carlyle to join Ares Management in London, IFR, a Reuters publication, reported on September 14. Okuliar joined Ares as a partner and will focus on the alternative asset manager's European credit business, IFR reported, citing sources.

Okuliar joined Carlyle in February 2014 from UBS where he served as head of leveraged capital markets in London. (Reporting by Leela Parker Deo; Editing By Jon Methven)