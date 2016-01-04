Jan 4 A little-known hedge fund has emerged as
Carlyle Group LP's biggest outside shareholder after
seizing on a sell-off of the U.S. private equity firm's stock as
a "no-brainer" buying opportunity.
New York-based Okumus Fund Management Ltd is so convinced
that Carlyle has been unfairly discounted by investors that it
bought $110 million worth of Carlyle shares in December - an 8.8
percent stake that accounts for a fifth of its $550 million
fund.
By Okumus' estimate, Carlyle's stock, which nosedived about
43 percent last year in its worst annual performance since its
2012 listing, could be undervalued by as much as 50 percent.
"It's a no-brainer," said Ahmet Okumus, chief executive
officer of the fund. "It's a good business that generates a lot
of free cash flow."
Founded in 1987 by William Conway, David D'Aniello and David
Rubenstein, Washington D.C.-based Carlyle is one of the world's
largest alternative asset managers with $188 billion worth of
assets under management.
Like other alternative asset manager stocks, Carlyle has
been hammered in recent months by a stock market rout, plunging
oil prices that have depressed its energy investments, and
investor fears that a wobbly credit market could undermine
buyout deals.
But Carlyle's stock has been especially hard hit as
investors punished it for its loss-making hedge fund unit Claren
Road Asset Management, and its troubled buyout of Symantec Corp
unit Veritas.
Financial markets were stunned in November when banks failed
to drum up investor interest in $5.6 billion worth of loans and
bonds for Veritas, which Carlyle agreed to buy for $8 billion
in August in the biggest buyout deal for 2015. As
such, the closing of the deal has been pushed back to Jan 29
from Jan 1.
Yet Okumus believes investors are judging Carlyle too
harshly. The banks - not Carlyle - are on the hook for any
unsold Veritas debt, Ahmet Okumus said. Any risk to Carlyle's
business from choppy markets should also be priced in at the
current share price level, he said.
"If you look at Carlyle's returns, they've been around for
30 years. They've invested in much more difficult markets than
this, and they've done well."
According to Okumus' calculation, investors pay 6.6 times
for each dollar of Carlyle's projected 2016 earnings - defined
as economic net income. That is cheaper than some of its peers,
including Blackstone Group LP's 9.6 times, but pricier
than KKR & Co LP's 6 times.
Carlyle declined to comment when asked about Okumus'
investment.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alan Crosby)