UPDATE 1-Casey Affleck wins best actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
LONDON Oct 2 Private equity firm Carlyle is set to hire banks to refinance UK roadside rescue business RAC's debt to pay itself a 260 million pound ($420 million) dividend, people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The dividend recapitalisation - a process that involves debt being added to existing borrowings to pay a dividend - is likely to launch to lenders as early as this week, the people said.
Carlyle declined comment.
Dividend recaps have been few and far between this year as bankers and loan investors worry about taking money out of a business during difficult market conditions.
However, RAC - the UK's second-largest roadside assistance business - has grown its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to more than 120 million pounds since Carlyle acquired it in June 2011.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT-GLOBAL M&A With talk of American protectionism and potentially more fragmented markets in Europe, we talk to UCL professor Dr. Peter Clark at 3:30 pm, about how global companies and
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny who becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.