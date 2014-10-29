Oct 29 Carlyle Group LP reported a 15 percent year-on-year drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as a halt to this year's stock market rally led to its private equity funds appreciating at a slower pace than a year ago.

The Washington, D.C.-based firm said economic net income (ENI), an earnings metric that factors in the mark-to-market value of its portfolio, was $166 million in the third quarter of 2014 versus $195 million in the corresponding period in 2013.

This translated into post-tax ENI per share of 55 cents per adjusted unit in the third quarter of 2014, slightly ahead of the average analyst forecast of 54 cents in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Distributable earnings came in at $159 million in the quarter, up from $105 million a year earlier, as Carlyle continued to cash out on its investments.

Carlyle's assets under management were $202.6 billion as of the end of September, remaining almost at the same level that they were at the end of June.

Carlyle declared a third-quarter distribution of 16 cents per common unit. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)