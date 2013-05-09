BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
May 9 Carlyle Group LP reported slightly higher first-quarter profit on Thursday and said cash generated from managing and selling assets was down 6 percent, despite strong capital markets allowed other private equity firms to boost earnings.
Economic net income, a measure of profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market value of assets, was $394 million, compared with $392 million a year before.
Distributable earnings, which includes both management fees and performance fees and shows actual cash available to pay dividends, came to $168 million pretax, or 47 cents per common unit, down from $179 million in the first quarter of 2012.
Total assets under management were $176.3 billion at the end of March, up from $170.2 billion as of the end of December.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41 billion.
NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday.