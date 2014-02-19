Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 19 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP reported a higher-than-expected 216 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings as the value of its funds jumped and the profits generated from the sales of assets soared.
Economic net income (ENI), an earnings measure comprising cash and paper profits or losses based on how funds have been marked to market, increased to $576 million in the fourth quarter from $182 million a year earlier.
This translated into post-tax adjusted ENI per share of $1.64. Analysts on average expected 91 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Carlyle's pretax distributable earnings, which show how much cash is available to pay dividends, were $401 million versus $188 million a year earlier, as the company monetized more of its assets.
Assets under management were $188.8 billion at the end of December, up from $185 billion at the end of September. Carlyle said it had raised $3.8 billion in new capital from investors during the quarter.
Carlyle declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $1.40 per share. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.