July 9 U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group LP said its preliminary "carry fund" valuations fell 2 percent in the second quarter, underscoring the weak performance of the global markets.

Carry funds refer to those investment funds that Carlyle advises, including buyout funds, growth capital funds, real asset funds and distressed debt and mezzanine funds. The company said the portfolio excludes its structured credit funds and hedge funds.

The fall compares with the MSCI's broadest measure of global stocks, MSCI All Country World Index, which declined 6 percent during the quarter.

The private equity firm, that went public in May, has seen its carry portfolio rise 9 percent over the last year.

Shares of the company closed at $23.24 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)