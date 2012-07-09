July 9 U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group LP
said its preliminary "carry fund" valuations fell 2 percent in
the second quarter, underscoring the weak performance of the
global markets.
Carry funds refer to those investment funds that Carlyle
advises, including buyout funds, growth capital funds, real
asset funds and distressed debt and mezzanine funds. The company
said the portfolio excludes its structured credit funds and
hedge funds.
The fall compares with the MSCI's broadest measure of global
stocks, MSCI All Country World Index, which
declined 6 percent during the quarter.
The private equity firm, that went public in May, has seen
its carry portfolio rise 9 percent over the last year.
Shares of the company closed at $23.24 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)