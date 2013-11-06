BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
* Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
Nov 6 Carlyle Group LP on Wednesday posted an 11 percent drop in third-quarter profit, as it generated less cash from asset sales than it has done at any other quarter as a publicly listed alternative asset manager.
Economic net income (ENI), an earnings measure comprising cash and paper profits or losses based on how funds have been marked to market, declined to $195 million in the third quarter from $219 million a year before.
Carlyle's pretax distributable earnings, which show how much cash is available to pay dividends, were $105 million, its lowest ever on a quarterly basis since it went public in May 2012, versus $207 million a year earlier, as Carlyle monetized less of its assets.
Total assets under management were $185.0 billion at the end of September, up from $180.4 billion at the end of June. Carlyle said it raised $6.5 billion in new capital from investors during the quarter.
Carlyle declared a third-quarter dividend of 16 cents per share.
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.
HOUSTON, March 3 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.