NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
Nov 8 Carlyle Group LP in conference call with analysts and investors: * Co-CEO Rubenstein says expects final close this year for energy mezzanine fund, topping $1 billion in size * Co-CEO Rubenstein says on track to raise $10 billion for Carlyle Partners VI as scheduled * Co-CEO rubenstein says no Carlyle portfolio company experienced severe damage as a result of hurricane Sandy * Co-CEO rubenstein says sandy will not have any meaningful impact on Carlyle * Co-CEO rubenstein says does not expect fiscal cliff negotiations to affect private equity disproportionally * Co-CEO rubenstein says cannot say yet how any U.S. tax reform would impact carried interest * Co-CEO Conway says sees signs of economic stabilization in Europe, Carlyle data more favorable than media headlines * Conway says sees worrying decline in industrial output in Japan * Conway says believes the best place in the world to invest today is
the United States * Conway says the high-yield debt market has become a low-yield
market * CFO Adena Friedman says Carlyle Partners VI has raised $3.7 billion thus far * CFO Adena Friedman says has started fundraising for next generation Asian
real estate fund
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.