Feb 21 Carlyle Group LP in a conference call with analysts: * Co-CEO David Rubenstein says Carlyle Partners V Has carry of over $800 million, will be able to distribute carry in 2013 * Rubenstein Says Carlyle partners VI is now 60 percent of the way towards $10 billion target * Co-CEO william Conway says pleased but not satisfied with investment pace in 2012 * Rubenstein says now is the best time for fundraising in the last five years but still not easy * Conway says expects strategic M&A will increase in 2013 on low interest rates, confidence in the U.S. and China * Rubenstein says money in 401k accounts could flow into alternative assets in the next two to four years * Rubenstein says expects to launch a new fund focused on Japan sometime this year