BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
May 9 Carlyle Group LP on earnings call with analysts: * Co-CEO David Rubenstein says is highly confident North American buyout fund will reach $10 billion target this year * Rubenstein says latest European buyout fund will have first close later this year * Rubenstein says AlpInvest to complete raising $4.6 billion fund for secondaries * Co-CEO William Conway says European real estate portfolio faces challenges due to the lack of growth * William Conway says plans more company IPOs later this year, markets permitting * CFO Adena Friedman says expects fee revenue to recover in 2014 as successor
funds reach first close * Conway says believes distributable earnings will be relatively flat in the short term * Rubenstein says U.S. buyout fund has closed on $7.1 billion,
realistic to close on $9 billion by end of Q2 * Rubenstein says U.S. buyout fund says could exceed $10 billion cover,
decision not yet made * Rubenstein says latest European buyout fund will likely hit
fundraising target next year * Rubenstein says not worried about carried interest tax in the short
term * Rubenstein says regulations may change to let unaccredited investors invest
in private equity in next couple of years
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41 billion.
NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday.