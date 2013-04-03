By Greg Roumeliotis
| BOSTON, April 3
BOSTON, April 3 Carlyle Group LP co-Chief
Executive David Rubenstein said on Wednesday that inflicting
losses on deposits at Cypriot banks has had a chilling effect
across the world and could drive investors to pull their money
from banks in other countries.
A European Union bailout deal to save Cyprus from bankruptcy
came with a raid on deposits over 100,000 euros in Cypriot bank
accounts, an unprecedented move that has sent jitters across the
single currency euro zone and beyond.
"Cyprus is 0.2 percent of the EU's gross domestic product so
it's insignificant. The real thing that has resonated around the
world is that for the first time, people realized that
governments could come in and wipe out their bank accounts,"
Rubenstein told Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen Adler at the
Thomson Reuters Buyouts East conference in Boston.
"Even in the United States people are beginning to wonder,
could the government do that to me someday. It's unlikely that
would ever happen here but the idea that a government could just
push a button and all of a sudden 10 percent of your bank
account is wiped out, is something that has scared people,"
Rubenstein added.
While a much feared run on Cypriot banks did not materialize
when they re-opened last week, the country has imposed capital
controls to stem a flight of euros from the island.
A lawyer by training, Rubenstein served as a domestic policy
adviser to President Jimmy Carter between 1977 and 1981 and in
1987 founded Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle together with
William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello.
"If you are in a bank that is not all that strong, in a
country that is not all that strong, you might not keep your
money there any longer. That's the real impact of Cyprus; it's
scaring to death a lot of depositors all around the world,"
Rubenstein said.
Thanks to support from the European Central Bank, however,
the existence of the euro is currently not at threat, Rubenstein
added.
Rubenstein, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $3
billion, has given away hundreds of millions of dollars to
charitable and educational causes and is a signatory to the 2010
Bill Gates-Warren Buffett "Giving Pledge," having committed to
dedicate most of his wealth to philanthropy.
Rooted in private equity, Carlyle has in recent years
expanded in other alternative asset classes including corporate
credit, real estate and even commodities. It now boasts more
than $170 billion of assets under management.