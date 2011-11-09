* Rubenstein says China to rival U.S. in fundraising and
investment in near future
* Expects industry consolidation
* Declines comment on IPO
(Adds quotes, background, details)
By Stephen Aldred and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Nov 9 David M. Rubenstein, co-founder
of buyout firm Carlyle , said Asia's private equity
industry will likely rise to challenge U.S. and European
dominance of the sector over the next five to 10 years.
Rubenstein, who co-founded Carlyle in 1987, said he expects
some of China's current crop of private equity firms to rival
U.S. companies in the next few years, and for Asian private
equity practices to be imported into the U.S.
"Asia will emerge as the counterweight to the United States
as opposed to Europe," he said. "Similarly I think China and the
United States will be the two most important fundraising markets
and the two most important investment markets."
Speaking at the AVCJ conference in Hong Kong, Carlyle's
co-founder also said he expects consolidation in the private
equity industry to gather steam in the near future, with large
global players taking on smaller rivals.
"You're also going to see more consolidation of the
industry, the larger firms are probably going to acquire more
and more smaller firms," he said, adding that this was a trend
he expected to see quite frequently.
Carlyle acquired AlpInvest Partners B.V. and Emerging
Sovereign Group LLC in July this year, creating a global
alternative asset manager with approximately $153 billion of
assets under management across 86 funds and 49 fund-of-fund
vehicles.
Rubenstein also said the private industry would likely
undergo a series of changes in coming years, including having to
respond to social responsibility requirements as major companies
seek to improve their public images.
He declined to comment on whether the firm will go ahead
with its planned IPO in the U.S.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis and Ken Wills)