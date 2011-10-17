DUBAI Oct 16 U.S. private equity giant Carlyle
Group is on track to acquire a food processing company
in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year and is scouting for more
deals in the Gulf region, a senior executive said on Monday.
In April, the private equity firm which manages around $153
billion of assets globally, said it expected to complete a deal
in Saudi by the end of the year.
"We are looking to close one transaction in Saudi Arabia
before the end of the year. It is in the food
sector," Firas Nasir, managing director for Carlyle and the
executive in charge of the firm's Dubai office said on the
sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
He did not reveal the name of the company or the amount of
money the firm was looking to invest.
Carlyle raised $500 million in 2007 for its debut fund in
the Middle East and North Africa. In the Gulf, it has so far
only invested in General Lighting Co, Saudi Arabia's largest
lighting fixtures manufacturer and supplier.
Nasir said the private equity firm preferred investment in
Saudi Arabia as the kingdom offered a clear exit route via
initial public offerings (IPO). There have been three IPOs in
Saudi Arabia this year compared with a dearth of listings
elsewhere in the region. Dubai had not seen an IPO in more than
three years.
"We pursue investment opportunities which would make
attractive IPO candidates, as this is our primary path to exit,"
he said on the sidelines of a Super Returns private equity
conference.
Earlier this year, Carlyle's co-founder David Rubenstein
said the firm is still looking at deals in the Middle East
region and the unrest has not yet had an impact on the private
equity firm's portfolio companies there.
Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi government fund, brought a 7.5
percent stake in Carlyle in 2007, and invested a further $500
million in December last year.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Erica Billingham)