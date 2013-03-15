March 15 Carlyle Group LP shares were sold in an unregistered block trade for $30.75 each late on Thursday, a 5 percent discount to the closing price in regular market trading, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

An unspecified Carlyle investor sold 5 million shares through Deutsche Bank AG, the source said.

A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment, while a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Carlyle shares were down 6.6 percent at $30.25 in early trading in New York on Friday after closing at $32.37 on Thursday.