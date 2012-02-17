HONG KONG Feb 17 Carlyle Group
is exploring the sale of its nearly $310 million stake in
mid-sized Taiwanese lender Ta Chong Bank Ltd, sources
said on Friday, becoming the second private equity firm in the
last week to seek an exit from Taiwan.
Carlyle has invited investment banks to make pitches to win
advisory roles for the process, one of the sources said. The
so-called beauty parade to hire advisors is expected to take
place next month, the source added.
Carlyle owns about a 40 percent stake in Ta Chong Bank, a
separate source said, valued at around $310 million.
Carlyle declined comment, while Ta Chong Bank could not be
reached for an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Rachel Lee; Additional reporting
by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Alex
Richardson)