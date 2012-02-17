HONG KONG Feb 17 Carlyle Group is exploring the sale of its nearly $310 million stake in mid-sized Taiwanese lender Ta Chong Bank Ltd, sources said on Friday, becoming the second private equity firm in the last week to seek an exit from Taiwan.

Carlyle has invited investment banks to make pitches to win advisory roles for the process, one of the sources said. The so-called beauty parade to hire advisors is expected to take place next month, the source added.

Carlyle owns about a 40 percent stake in Ta Chong Bank, a separate source said, valued at around $310 million.

Carlyle declined comment, while Ta Chong Bank could not be reached for an immediate comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Rachel Lee; Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Alex Richardson)