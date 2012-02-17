* Carlyle invested NT$21.5 billion in Ta Chong in 2007
* TPG sold down bank stake in Dec; Longreach also
exiting-sources
* Ta Chong shares rise 6.7 pct after report
* Local banks seen as possible stake buyers - analyst
(Adds quotes from analysts, share price details)
By Denny Thomas and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, Feb 17 Carlyle Group has
begun the process of selling its over $300 million stake in
Taiwan's Ta Chong Bank Ltd, sources said, as it joins
other private equity firms in looking to exit the island's
low-margin financial sector.
Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle has invited investment banks
to make pitches to win advisory roles for the process, according
to one source with direct knowledge of the matter. The so-called
beauty parade is expected to take place next month, said the
source.
Carlyle bought the stake in 2007 for $729 million. Taiwan's
competitive, fragmented banking market has never produced the
returns investors such as Carlyle had sought. A rebound in bank
shares recently may have helped the decision.
"This could be the best timing for them to sell," said Jerry
Yang, analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets in Taipei, noting that
Taiwan's economy looks to be bottoming out and the outlook for
banks improving. Those factors may attract buyers.
He said he saw the price for the Ta Chong stake at about 1.3
to 1.5 times price-to-book, with local banks such as Fubon
Financial and Chinatrust Financial as
possible buyers.
Carlyle declined to comment. A Ta Chong Bank spokesman said
he was not aware of the process. The sources wished to remain
anonymous because the process is not yet public.
Ta Chong shares jumped 6.7 percent on the Reuters report, to
close limit-up on Friday after the news, far outpacing a 0.3
percent rise in Taiwan's benchmark share index. The
shares have gained about 66 percent from December lows while the
financial sector sub-index is up by a fifth.
Most private equity investments in Taiwan's financial sector
were aimed at rebuilding the island's financial sector, which
was hit hard by a consumer lending crisis beginning in 2005.
Buyout firms such as TPG, Longreach and Carlyle
hoped low valuations, China's growth prospects and a local
consolidation wave would boost the investments.
Carlyle bought a 35 percent stake in Ta Chong for NT$21.5
billion ($728.7 million) in 2007, marking its first foray into
Taiwan's banking sector. The same year, Longreach bought a
majority stake in En Tie Commercial Bank Ltd for
NT$18.8 billion ($637 million).
BENEFITS HARD TO COME BY
But the hoped-for benefits didn't really materialise.
Taiwan's banks' return on assets in 2011 was 0.53 percent -- the
lowest among banks in Asia excluding Japan, according to Fitch
Ratings in Taiwan.
They also operate with little in the way of overseas
operations to fuel growth.
Moreover, private equity firms, in trying to invest in or
cash out, have faced stiff resistance in Taiwan from politicians
and regulators, who see them as putting short-term profits over
a local emphasis on industry stability.
"Clearly banks and insurance companies have had a tough time
in Taiwan. And the regulatory flip-flop hasn't helped matters
either," said one of the sources.
Carlyle becomes the third private equity firm since December
to either try to exit a Taiwan financial investment or sell
down.
Reuters reported last week that Longreach was exploring the
sale of its $440 million majority stake in En Tie.
TPG in December cut its stake in Taishin Financial
to 6.55 percent from 14.82 percent, including selling a 3.45
percent part to Cathay Financial, Taiwan's largest
financial holding firm, for $155 million.
"These PE funds have held on to their investments for so
many years. And share prices of their Taiwan investments have
rebounded quite sharply since the bottom of last year," said
Alex Hu, head of proprietary trading department at Taiwan's Mega
Financial.
"The combination of these two makes it more likely for PE
funds to sell their investments, even at a loss."
The exits also come at a time when many private equity funds
are nearing the end of their investment cycles. When that
occurs, buyout shops are incentivised to cash out of deals to
return money to investors before raising fresh money.
According to public disclosures, Carlyle owns a 23.76
percent stake in Ta Chong. But a source familiar with the matter
said that through options and other vehicles, Carlyle's stake
totals around 40 percent.
(Additional reporting by Faith Hung and Jonathan Standing in
TAIPEI, and Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Michael
Flaherty, Alex Richardson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)