Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
TAIPEI May 25 Yuanta Financial said on Friday it has pulled out of an up to $1.25 billion bid to buy Carlyle Group-backed Taiwanese bank Ta Chong Bank.
A Yuanta spokesman declined to elaborate. Local newspapers said disagreements over the share swap ratio and a recent tumble in the Taiwan stock market were behind the pull-out.
Reuters reported last Friday that Carlyle was in talks to sell its stake in Ta Chong to Yuanta in a deal worth up to T$37 billion ($1.25 billion) that would have given it a stake in Yuanta.
Carlyle was looking to exit its five-year investment in the slow-growing Ta Chong for exposure to the fast-expanding Yuanta. (Reporting by Faith Hung)
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).