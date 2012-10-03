* Carlyle bought 55 percent stake in Vermillion
* Paid with cash and shares in itself
* Deal represents major expansion within alternative assets
By Greg Roumeliotis and Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Carlyle Group LP said on
Tuesday it had bought a majority stake in a commodities-trading
hedge fund manager, its biggest leap yet in an expansion that
has seen it diversify from private equity into other alternative
asset classes.
Carlyle, which has $156 billion of assets under management,
said it bought a 55 percent stake in Vermillion Asset Management
LLC, a New York-based commodities investment manager with
approximately $2.2 billion of assets under management.
Like its publicly listed peers, such as Blackstone Group LP
and KKR & Co LP, Carlyle has gone beyond buying
and selling companies to managing other alternative assets
including real estate, hedge funds, credit and infrastructure.
But Carlyle is the only major alternative asset manager to
now offer commodities as an investment offering. Earlier this
year, Fortress Investment Group LLC terminated its
commodities fund after poor performance and heavy withdrawals.
"For many years Carlyle has successfully invested in a
variety of energy, agriculture and infrastructure companies,"
Mitch Petrick, Carlyle's head of global market strategies, said
in a statement.
"Vermillion employs a liquid, relative-value, low volatility
approach to trading both physical commodities and their
derivatives to produce positive, uncorrelated returns," he
added.
Commodities posted their biggest gain in nearly two years
during the third quarter as prices hit multi-month highs in
anticipation of bond-buying and other stimulus -- later
confirmed -- by central banks in the United States, Europe and
China.
APPETITE FOR PHYSICAL COMMODITY ASSETS
Vermillion trades agricultural products, metals, energy and
staples such as coffee, sugar and cocoa beans. Carlyle said it
acquired a stake in Vermillion in exchange for cash, an
ownership interest in Carlyle and performance-based contingent
payments payable over five and a quarter years.
If Vermillion achieves certain performance targets, Carlyle
has agreed to issue to the Vermillion principals shares in
Carlyle representing up to less than 0.5 percent of all the
shares outstanding. Vermillion's principals reinvested cash
proceeds from the transaction into Vermillion's funds, Carlyle
said.
Vermillion was set up in 2005 by Drew Gilbert and Chris
Nygaard. They will continue in their current roles as co-chief
investment officers, managing investments and the day-to-day
operations of Vermillion, Carlyle said.
As of February, Viridian, the flagship fund of Vermillion,
managed some $2 billion in capital, making it one of the bigger
players in the U.S. natural gas market. Hedge fund returns data
obtained by Reuters earlier this year showed Viridian down by
around 4 percent January through April.
Hedge funds have shown a growing appetite for owning
physical commodity assets -- from copper mines to oil tankers --
and dealing in physical commodities -- from natural gas to
metals to coffee beans -- because it gives them crucial insight
and information that can be used for punting in the futures
market.
Physical merchants and funds do not come under the same
rigorous regulatory scrutiny as U.S. investment banks which have
had to curb their ownership of physical commodity assets and
proprietary trading under Dodd Frank legislation.
Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
advised Vermillion. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP advised
Carlyle. The funds have approved the deal, which was effective
Oct. 1.