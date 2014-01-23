NEW YORK Jan 23 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire a
strategic minority stake in privately held Vogue International,
the maker of the Organix Hair Care product line.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but people familiar
with the matter told Reuters a year ago that Vogue, which was
marketing itself to potential buyers at the time with the help
of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, could be valued at $800
million or more.
"Carlyle will work with Vogue's founder and Chief Executive
Officer Todd Christopher and his team to continue expanding the
brand and building the business globally," the Washington,
D.C.-based buyout firm said a statement.
Founded in 1987, Clearwater, Florida-based Vogue sells its
shampoos, body washes and lotions in retailers including Walmart
Stores Inc, Walgreens Co, Target Corp
and Safeway Inc.
Besides Organix, Vogue also owns the FX Special Effects line
of hair styling and treatment products and the iWater Shower
Purification System.
Private equity firms are increasingly seeking to partner
with U.S. companies rather than buying them outright, as they
struggle to find ways to put their huge piles of money to work
at a time when frothy markets have made takeovers expensive.
Carlyle, which raised a $13 billion U.S. buyout fund last
year, also agreed to invest $500 million last September for a
minority stake in Beats Electronics LLC, the headphones company
co-founded by rapper Dr. Dre.