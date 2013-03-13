March 13 Carlyle Group LP will now allow
people to invest as little as $50,000 in its new buyout fund, a
regulatory filing showed, as private equity firms look to widen
their customer base in search of new sources of funding.
The lowered entry point is down from Carlyle's earlier
minimum investment of between $5 million and $20 million,
according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) in January.
The opportunity to invest in the new Carlyle buyout fund
will be available to "accredited investors," who are defined as
having a net worth in excess of $1 million, or income in excess
of $200,000 in each of the two preceding years prior to the
investment.
The new closed-end fund - known as CPG Carlyle Private
Equity Fund LLC - has signed up Central Park Advisers LLC as
investment adviser, which means Carlyle will not directly deal
with individual investors.
Carlyle's competitors, KKR & Co, Blackstone
and Apollo Global Management LLC have already launched
mutual funds targeting retail investors through their
institutional asset management platforms. Those funds will
invest in credit products.
Carlyle, however, will be the first big private equity firm
to allow relatively small investors to invest directly in buyout
funds.
The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal late
on Tuesday.