Sept 10 Carlyle Group LP has appointed
Adam Metz, a former executive at rival TPG, to a newly created
position of head of international real estate, adding further
momentum to its expansion of its overseas property business.
Carlyle currently manages $12.3 billion in ten real estate
funds and related investment vehicles that invest in a range of
real estate assets in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Metz, who will begin his role at Carlyle next month, helped
build a commercial real estate investment management business at
TPG Capital Management LP.
He is also credited with steering No.2 U.S. mall owner
General Growth Properties Inc through bankruptcy after
the credit crisis made it difficult to refinance the company's
mortgage and corporate debt.
"Real estate is one of the largest asset classes in the
world and Adam will lead our efforts to expand the depth and
breadth of Carlyle's international footprint," Carlyle Chairman
Daniel D'Aniello said in a statement.