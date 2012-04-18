By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES, April 18
LOS ANGELES, April 18 Singer-songwriter Carly
Simon, 66, known for 1970s smash hits like "You're So Vain," is
being honored this week with the prestigious ASCAP (American
Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) Founders Award.
The award comes four decades after Simon released her first
solo record, the self-titled "Carly Simon" with the
break-through hit "That's the Way I've Always Heard it Should
Be," followed quickly by her "Anticipation," album and then "No
Secrets" with the single, "You're So Vain."
The winner of multiple Grammys and an Oscar for her song
"Let the River Run" from the 1988 film "Working Girl," Simon is
the daughter of the late Richard Simon, co-founder of book
publisher Simon & Schuster. She also has penned five childrens
books and is currently working on an autobiography.
Simon spoke with Reuters by phone from her house in
Martha's Vineyard about her upcoming book, her fear of
performing and her battle with breast cancer in 1997-1998.
Q: Did having cancer affect your career, your creativity and
writing?
A: "There's a bigger story about the breast cancer than the
cancer. It's about relationships."
Q: How did your relationships change?
A: "I wasn't treated well. I think I was let go of certain
jobs and affiliations. It was very confusing but everything was
smoothed over because people are smart and don't want you to be
hurt. People were saying it's got nothing to do with that. It is
hard to disregard.
Q: How did you deal with that?
A: "It was like I was the disappearing woman. When I went to
the Grammys that year, I noticed how many people avoided me.
There were a lot of people who were just not looking at me. It
was the first time I was out in public since I'd been diagnosed.
The record that I had (just) put out had been dropped and the
head of my record label didn't look at me. It's like there were
masks on. I had disappeared in the audience. Some people were so
scared they moved away from me in their hearts and minds."
Q: What did you work on after that?
A: "Then I went into a wonderful period where I did some
work for Disney on the Pooh films. It was about three years of
work. They were not big movies, but I got a lot of good feeling
in my heart. And then I moved lock, stock and barrel to Martha's
Vineyard ... moving to the Vineyard was like coming home to
Tara. The land held me in its embrace."
Q: Do you plan to sing at the ASCAP event? It's well known
that you are stage shy.
A: "My whole life has been very much led by the fact that I
have a handicap. I have a bad stammer. When I was a child it was
much, much worse. And when you see me talk, it's worse. I have
ticks in my face when I talk. I'm going to sing a song at the
ASCAP event. It's not easier when I sing."
Q: That's must be very difficult. How do you deal with it?
A: "There was no specific remedy for it when I was a kid, so
I never coped with it. I just had my mom's lap. I would sit on
her lap and cry all the time. I'd be so embarrassed and afraid
to go to school. When my nervous system was bad, my mom would
just say "Sing it." I started living an opera beginning when I
was 7. I would sing as much as I could or start tapping my hand
on my thighs. As long as there was a rhythm, I could get through
it."
Q: You think it would have been easier now?
A: "It's another thing that people didn't know that much
about. If 'The King's Speech' had come out when I was in high
school, then people would have had more understanding about
stuttering."
Q: Sounds like you've had some difficult times in spite of
all your success.
A: "I've had a very glorious and glamorous and wonderful
life and a very scary and handicapped existence, which is
promoted by fear. It's made for a very pointy edge on my fear
knife. As a result, I could disappear from the scene or be open
and talk about it so that people can identify with it."
Q: What makes you happy these days?
A: "I have a wonderful partner, a man who is a surgeon. He's
a very Type A personality, but I can't imagine a surgeon not
being that way. He's great. His name is Richard and he's
handsome and he's brilliant and very dear and loving."
Q: And how's your work?
A: "I'm trying to spend the rest of the year getting
completed with the book. I'm not sure how I'll sell it, either
as a memoir or an autobiography. I have an agent. It seems like
everyone is writing memoirs or everyone in the music business
is. Hopefully, by the time mine comes it will have died down.
But this is not as (crucial) as the writing of the story."
Q: Does writing a book feel the same as writing a song?
A: "Yes. It's like baking. Writing books is like a
combination of writing a song and a letter. I love writing
songs. It's my love."
