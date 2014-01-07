Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT Jan 7 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG : * Says strengthens portfolio of intraocular lenses with the acquisition of
aaren scientific * Says purchase price for 100% of the shares of aaren scientific amounts to USD
70 m in cash
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII