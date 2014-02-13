UPDATE 1-China bird flu death toll rises to 161 in worst outbreak since 2009

(Adds context, data) BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October. While the total for last month was lower than January's 79, it was the highest number for the month of February since the deadly strain was first identified in 2013, according to data from the National H