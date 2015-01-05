Jan 5 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag
* adhoc: carl zeiss meditec ag: carl zeiss meditec achieves
double-digit revenue growth in q1 2014/15
* Q1 revenue 240 million eur
* Says achieves double-digit revenue growth in q1 2014/15
* Says achieved revenue of approximately eur 240 million in
q1 2014/15
* Says earnings before interest & taxes (ebit) for q1
2014/15 are expected to be above previous year's value of eur
26.5 million
* Says currency effects, particularly from eur/usd exchange
rate, have contributed to this result
