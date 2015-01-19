BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics anti-CEA car-T demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
Jan 19 Carmat SA :
* Announces that the patient implanted at the Nantes University Hospital in August 2014 has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home
* Says to have received approval from the competent authorities to include the portable power and alert system in the protocol of the ongoing first-in-man study, thus making it available to all patients of this trial
The patient was discharged home after training in the management of this silent electric portable system
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310