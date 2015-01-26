Jan 26 Carmat SA :
* Announces to take out a new contingent equity line with
Kepler Cheuvreux
* New framework agreement foresees a maximum of three
successive tranches of 12 months each
* Tranches to consist in an initial tranche of 20 million
euros ($22.42 million) beginning of the day the agreement is
signed, followed by two optional tranches of 15 million euros
each
* Kepler Cheuvreux commitments to subscribe to a total of 20
million euros over the coming 12 months, resulting in the
issuance of about 303,8651 new Carmat shares or 6.5 percent of
capital
* New financing agreement terminates the previous contract
put in place with Kepler Cheuvreux in June 2013
