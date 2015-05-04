PARIS May 4 Carmat's second
artifical heart patient died on Saturday, nine months after
receiving the transplant operation, the French company said in a
statement on Monday.
An abnormality was discovered with the device after the man
was admitted to hospital on Friday suffering circulatory
failure, and he was placed in intensive care, Carmat said.
Doctors replaced the artificial heart with a new one on
Saturday, but the patient died of post-operative complications
late in the afternoon, Carmat said.
The company said it was analysing the data from the second
patient in order to identify the likely causes of death and to
ensure the safety of the third heart patient taking part in the
clinical trials.
Carmat Chief Executive Marcello Conviti said the second
patient had led "an almost normal life" with the artificial
heart and added that the company remained "resolutely confident
in the capacity of the artificial heart".
