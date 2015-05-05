PARIS May 5 The artificial heart fitted in a
patient who died on Saturday malfunctioned due to a fault with
the controls of its motor, but an initial analysis indicates
there are no fundamental problems with the device, its
manufacturer Carmat said in a statement.
The patient, the second one to die while fitted with a
Carmat artificial heart, suffered from a reduced flow
of blood as a result of the malfunction, the company said.
But it pointed out that the patient lived "a virtually
normal life" wearing the device for nine months, a period it
said was long enough to demonstrate its biocompatibility with
the patient's body and blood.
"At this stage of the analysis, the design's fundamentals
have thus been corroborated," it said.
Carmat added that further data "will provide an opportunity
to pursue the expertise of the causes of the malfunction more
proficiently".
The company's shares were suspended on Tuesday after news of
the 69-year-old male patient's death. A spokeswoman said she
expected the suspension to be lifted on Wednesday.
Carmat is conducting trials of its heart device that is
designed as a permanent implant to extend the life of patients
without them having to wait for a human heart donor.
The company's first transplant patient, a 76-year-old man,
died in March last year, two-and-a-half months after his
operation.
A third patient was fitted with a Carmat artificial heart on
April 8.
