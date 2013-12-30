(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
* Hospital team says patient's condition very satisfactory
* Carmat declines to comment at early stage of trial
* Hospital to give fresh update in one week
* Carmat shares up 4 pct in strong volumes
(Adds details, shares, Carmat no comment)
By Natalie Huet
PARIS, Dec 30 French artificial heart maker
Carmat's first patient is in a "very satisfactory
condition" 12 days after being fitted with the device, the
hospital treating him said on Monday.
The 75-year-old Frenchman is eating normally and spent three
hours sitting in a chair in the company of his family on Sunday,
the team caring for him at the Georges Pompidou European
Hospital in Paris said.
"The artificial heart is functioning normally, automatically
catering to the body's needs without any manual adjustment
necessary," surgeons Alain Carpentier and Christian Latremouille
said in a statement issued by the hospital.
Three more patients in France are due to be fitted with the
device. In this first series of clinical studies, its success
will be judged on whether patients survive with the implant for
at least a month.
The people selected suffer from terminal heart failure -
when the sick heart can no longer pump enough blood to sustain
the body - and would otherwise have only a few days or weeks to
live.
The hospital said it would give another update on the first
patient in one week. A spokeswoman for Carmat said the company
declined to comment at such an early stage in the trial.
Heart-assistance devices have been used for decades as a
temporary solution for patients awaiting transplants, but
Carmat's bioprosthetic product is designed to replace the real
heart over the long term, mimicking nature using biological
materials and sensors.
It aims to extend life for patients suffering from terminal
heart failure who cannot hope for a heart transplant, often
because they are too old and donors too scarce.
Carmat shares were 4.2 percent higher at 112.39 euros at
1308 GMT, trading in volumes more than twice the daily average
of the past three months.
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing
by James Regan)