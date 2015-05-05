PARIS May 5 Trading in Carmat shares
was suspended on Tuesday after the company's second artificial
heart patient died on Saturday, nine months after receiving the
transplant.
A source close to the matter said the Euronext stock
exchange granted the suspension to give medical teams time to
pinpoint the reasons for the death, and that a statement could
be issued after the market close.
An abnormality was discovered with the device after the
69-year-old man was admitted to hospital on Friday suffering
circulatory failure, and he was placed in intensive care, Carmat
said on Monday.
The hospital in Nantes, western France, said in a statement
on Tuesday the patient arrived on May 1 following blood
circulation problems and was given "cardio-respiratory
assistance in the reanimation unit".
The hospital added an operation was conducted on the patient
the following day but that he died later in the afternoon.
In April, the patient had told weekly Le Journal du Dimanche
in an interview he had never felt so good and was leading a
normal life, including physical exercise, eight months after his
transplant.
"This new case does not put into question Carmat's
artificial heart proof of concept but could raise uncertainties
over whether the device will be approved for destination therapy
[permanent implantation and not just a bridge to transplant],"
Exane BNP analysts said in a note.
They cut their rating on Carmat shares to "neutral" from
"outperform" and their target price to 54 euros. The stock
closed on Monday at 71.24 euros.
Carmat is conducting trials of its heart device that is
designed as a permanent implant to extend the life of patients
without them having to wait for a human heart donor.
The company's first transplant patient, a 76-year-old man,
died in March last year, two-and-a-half months after his
operation.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)