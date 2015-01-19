PARIS Jan 19 Carmat shares gained
nearly a fifth on Monday after the French artificial heart
manufacturer said a patient fitted with one of its devices had
been discharged from hospital.
The man, who has not been named, was fitted with a Carmat
artificial heart at Nantes University Hospital, in western
France, in August last year as part of clinical trials.
Shares in Carmat were up 18 percent at 78.45 euros by 0937
GMT, giving it a market value of around 335 million euros ($387
million), after earlier touching a four-month high of 82 euros.
The stock lost 44 percent last year.
The patient was the second to be fitted with one of Carmat's
artificial hearts. He was allowed to return home after receiving
training on how to use the heart's portable power and alert
system, Carmat said in a statement.
The device, which mimics a real heart using biological
materials and sensors, is designed as a permanent implant that
can extend life for patients without them having to wait for a
donor. It also aims to reduce the side-effects often associated
with heart transplants, such as blood clots and rejection.
The patients in Carmat's first clinical trials suffer from
terminal heart failure, when the heart can no longer pump enough
blood to sustain the body, and would normally have only a few
days or weeks to live.
($1 = 0.8645 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sam Wilkin)