PARIS Jan 19 Carmat shares gained nearly a fifth on Monday after the French artificial heart manufacturer said a patient fitted with one of its devices had been discharged from hospital.

The man, who has not been named, was fitted with a Carmat artificial heart at Nantes University Hospital, in western France, in August last year as part of clinical trials.

Shares in Carmat were up 18 percent at 78.45 euros by 0937 GMT, giving it a market value of around 335 million euros ($387 million), after earlier touching a four-month high of 82 euros. The stock lost 44 percent last year.

The patient was the second to be fitted with one of Carmat's artificial hearts. He was allowed to return home after receiving training on how to use the heart's portable power and alert system, Carmat said in a statement.

The device, which mimics a real heart using biological materials and sensors, is designed as a permanent implant that can extend life for patients without them having to wait for a donor. It also aims to reduce the side-effects often associated with heart transplants, such as blood clots and rejection.

The patients in Carmat's first clinical trials suffer from terminal heart failure, when the heart can no longer pump enough blood to sustain the body, and would normally have only a few days or weeks to live.

