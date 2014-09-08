PARIS, Sept 8 An artificial heart made by Carmat
was fitted into a second patient on Aug 5 and the
operation went smoothly, the French health ministry said in a
statement on Monday.
"The operation was carried out in good conditions" at the
CHU hospital of Nantes, the statement said, adding that the
minister sent her best wishes to the patient, of whom no details
were given.
Carmat confirmed earlier on Monday it had fitted a second
patient with one of its artificial hearts and would continue its
clinical trials on two more patients. It did not reveal a
date.
The clinical trial be considered a success if these first
patients survive with the implant for at least a month. The
patients selected suffer from terminal heart failure - when the
sick heart can no longer pump enough blood to sustain the body -
and have only a few weeks, or even days, to live.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)