Sept 22 CarMax Inc , the largest retailer
of used cars in the United States, posted second-quarter results
that missed market estimates, hurt partly by higher costs and
lower comparable-store used unit sales.
"We believe the 2 percent decline in used unit comps
primarily reflected the recent economic slowdown and further
reductions in consumer confidence levels," CarMax said.
For the quarter ended Aug. 31, the company reported a net
income of $111.9 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $
107.9 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $2.59 billion, while selling,
general and administrative expenses rose 5 percent to $236.4
million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 51 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $2.62 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $27.43 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)