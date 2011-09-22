* Q2 EPS $0.49 vs est $0.51

* Q2 rev $2.59 bln vs est $2.62 bln

* Q2 same store used unit sales down 2 pct

Sept 22 CarMax Inc , the largest retailer of used cars in the United States, posted second-quarter results that missed market estimates, hurt partly by higher costs and lower comparable-store used unit sales.

"We believe the 2 percent decline in used unit comps primarily reflected the recent economic slowdown and further reductions in consumer confidence levels," CarMax said.

For the quarter ended Aug. 31, the company reported a net income of $111.9 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $ 107.9 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $2.59 billion, while selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5 percent to $236.4 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 51 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $2.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $27.43 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)