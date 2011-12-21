* Q3 EPS $0.36 vs est $0.38
* Revenue $2.26 bln vs est $2.25 bln
* Same-store used-car unit sales down 3 pct
Dec 21 CarMax Inc, the largest
retailer of used cars in the United States, posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as consumers turned away
from buying cars in a weak economic environment.
CarMax, which operates in a fragmented used-car market,
benefited during the recession as cash-strapped consumers looked
for bargains. However, rising used-car prices, lower used
vehicle supply and increasing competition from new-car dealers
is slowing down sales growth at used-car retailers like CarMax.
CarMax, which competes with America's Car-Mart,
said same-store used-unit sales fell 3 percent in the third
quarter, compared with growth of 16 percent last year.
Used-cars sold in the quarter dropped 1 percent to 90,975
units, while new-car sales fell over 13 percent to 1,719 units.
The net income was $82.8 million, or 36 cents a share,
compared with $82.4 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $2.26 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 38 cents a
share on revenue of $2.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company, valued at
about $7.04 billion, were down 2 percent in trading before the
bell. They closed at $31.07 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)