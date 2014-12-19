BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
Dec 19 CarMax Inc, the largest used-car seller in the United States, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly revenue as easier availability of credit boosted car sales.
The company's revenue rose to $3.41 billion in the third quarter ended Nov. 30 from $2.94 billion, a year earlier.
Net income rose to $130 million, or 60 cents per share, from $106.5 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
CarMax, which also sells new cars, said its used car sales rose 14 percent to 139,158 units. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: