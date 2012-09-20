BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield reports Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - qtrly core earnings per share $0.62
Sept 20 CarMax Inc, a retailer of new and used cars, reported a quarterly profit below market expectations as sales at its wholesale unit fell and costs jumped.
Net income was $111.6 million, or 48 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $111.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 7 percent to $2.76 billion.
Wholesale unit sales fell 2 percent and selling, general and administrative costs rose 11 percent.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 52 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
