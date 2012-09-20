* Second-quarter EPS $0.48 vs est $0.52
* Second-quarter rev $2.76 bln vs est $2.75 bln
* Wholesale unit sales fall 2 pct
* Selling, general and administrative costs rise 11 pct
* Shares fall as much as 8 pct
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Sept 20 CarMax Inc posted a quarterly
profit below market expectations as a dearth of vehicles, a
lingering effect of the 2008 recession, dragged on the largest
used car retailer in the United States.
Shares of the company, which sells cars to retail and
wholesale customers, fell as much as 8 percent to $29.43 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
"We do believe the decrease in the supply of used vehicles
since 2008 has adversely impacted our sales over the last couple
of years," CEO Thomas Folliard said on a conference call with
analysts.
CarMax benefited as more consumers bought used cars during
the recession. But a slump in new car sales during the tough
times has led to a shortage of used cars for dealers today.
"Their bread and butter is 0-to-4 year old cars and there's
fewer of them" out there, Stephens Inc analyst Rick Nelson told
Reuters.
CarMax earned 48 cents per share for the second quarter, the
same as a year earlier. Analysts expected earnings of 52 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it bought fewer cars from people visiting
its stores for the second consecutive quarter.
It bought cars from 28 percent of prospective sellers in the
quarter ended Aug. 31, down from a buy rate of 30 percent a year
earlier, as declining prices put off sellers.
Wholesale car pricing fell 2 percent to $5,133, the second
quarterly fall in a row.
Wholesale vehicle sales also fell 2 percent, to 82,771.
Sales to independent dealers had risen 23 percent in the same
quarter a year earlier.
CarMax, which began as a unit of the now-bankrupt Circuit
City Stores, said general costs rose 11 percent as it opened
three new stores in the quarter.
The company, which competes with America's Car-Mart Inc
, said it plans to open five more stores in the current
fiscal.
Richmond, Virginia-based CarMax also sells new vehicles
under franchise agreements with Nissan Motor Co, Toyota
Motor Corp and Chrysler Group LLC. The new car business
accounts for about 2 percent of the company's total revenue.