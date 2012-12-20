UPDATE 2-Britain's Rolls-Royce tumbles to record $5.8 bln loss
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Dec 20 CarMax Inc, the largest used car retailer in the United States, reported a higher quarterly profit as it sold more to its retail customers.
Net income rose to $94.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter from $82.1 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Used vehicle sales to retail customers jumped 17 percent. Total sales rose 15 percent to $2.60 billion.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 14 Gilead Sciences has thrown down a challenge to GlaxoSmithKline with good clinical trial results for an experimental HIV drug that works in the same way as the British group's successful dolutegravir.