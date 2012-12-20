Dec 20 CarMax Inc, the largest used car retailer in the United States, reported a higher quarterly profit as it sold more to its retail customers.

Net income rose to $94.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter from $82.1 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Used vehicle sales to retail customers jumped 17 percent. Total sales rose 15 percent to $2.60 billion.